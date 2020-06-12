This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish rugby players yet to receive a proposal regarding possible salary cuts

It’s understood that Rugby Players Ireland is contacting its members this evening.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 12 Jun 2020, 8:09 PM
11 minutes ago 144 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5121712

THE IRFU LOOKS set to move all non-playing staff to a four-day working week in a move that could result in pay reductions.

As reported by the Irish Times, the IRFU is also set to seek a 20% reduction in player salaries amidst the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 outbreak shutting the sport down.

However, The42 understands that Rugby Players Ireland [RPI], the body that represents professional rugby players in this country, has not received a proposal regarding a possible reduction in player salaries.

It’s understood that RPI is contacting its members this evening to advise them that no proposal has been received from the IRFU.

a-view-of-the-aviva-stadium The Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRFU staff, both players and non-playing employees, have been on a pay deferral scheme since the sport was put on pause due to the Covid-19 crisis in mid-March. The pay deferrals have ranged from 10% to 50% depending on the employee’s salary.

IRFU CEO Philip Browne had warned that permanent pay reductions could be a reality the longer the lockdown of rugby continued, given that revenue from supporters attending games is the lifeblood of the sport in Ireland.

The IRFU is now set to end the pay deferral scheme from next month onwards, meaning non-playing staff look likely to suffer pay cuts and shift to four-day working weeks.

However, it appears there is much work still to be done regarding player salaries with Rugby Players Ireland yet to receive a proposal on this issue.

An IRFU spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Times that the union has already contacted non-playing staff regarding the need to reduce its monthly salary spend from 1 July.

“This will be achieved in the main by the staff moving to a reduced working week. The salary deferral scheme, which has been in operation since April, will cease at the end of June,” said IRFU director of communications, Stephen McNamara.

“The IRFU is in discussion with Rugby Players Ireland in relation to savings in the professional game. These arrangements will remain under constant review.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie