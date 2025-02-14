Poll: Who will win the 2025 League of Ireland First Division?

WE ALREADY ASKED for your 2025 League of Ireland Premier Division champions, now we want you to make a call on the First Division.

It all starts again this evening, with four games down for decision in the second-tier and one fixture scheduled for tomorrow.

Advertisement

Naturally, many eyes will be on the team who have been relegated from the top-flight. Dundalk have endured a dramatic drop, and now play in the First Division for the first time since 2008. They’ll be hoping to bounce back under new manager, Ciarán Kilduff, and their first game is at home to Athlone Town.

While Cork City had 22 points to spare as they were crowned champions last season, UCD, Wexford and Athlone were neck-and-neck in second, third and fourth. UCD pipped Wexford, runners-up on goal difference, and they renew rivalries on opening night.

Bray, meanwhile, just missed out on promotion as Drogheda United prevailed in the promotion/relegation play-off, and the Seagulls will want to build on a memorable run.

Longford Town provide their opening challenge on Saturday, with Wayne Groves set for his first full season in charge. Cobh Ramblers have made some big signings over the winter and will be hoping their bolstered squad can challenge, with Tommy Barrett’s Treaty United up first under Friday Night Lights. And Finn Harps will make the longest trip in the division as they start out against Kerry FC, the bottom side in 2024.

With ins and outs, increased finances at some clubs, and other changes across the board, it’s hard to predict how it will all unfold, but let us know what you think.

Who will win the 2025 League of Ireland First Division?

