This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You can't say it' - Pope Francis warns public to stop comparing Messi to God

The head of the Catholic Church believes that this level of adoration for the star player could be considered sacrilegious.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Apr 2019, 8:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,142 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4571627
Pope Francis doesn't agree with fans labelling Messi in this way.
Image: Marc Dominguez
Pope Francis doesn't agree with fans labelling Messi in this way.
Pope Francis doesn't agree with fans labelling Messi in this way.
Image: Marc Dominguez

POPE FRANCIS ADMITS to taking “joy” from the ability of fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, but is eager to point out that the Barcelona talisman “is not God”.

Many consider the mercurial South American to be a sporting deity, with his achievements raising the bar of individual excellence.

He is worshipped as a hero by millions around the world and has seen his record-breaking on-field efforts lead to him being showered with praise and major honours – both collective and individual.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner may not seem human to some, but Pope Francis feels it is wrong to bestow labels of “God” onto those who are mere mortals.

Asked by Spanish television show Salvados on La Sexta whether such a billing for Messi could be considered sacrilegious, as it breaks the third commandment by using the Lord’s name in vain, Pope Francis said: “In theory, it’s a sacrilege.

You can’t say it and I don’t believe it. I think people say ‘he is God’ just as they say ‘I adore you’. You have to adore only God.

“It’s expressions that people use. This is a god with the ball on the pitch. It’s a popular way that people have of expressing themselves.

“Of course, it is a joy [to watch Messi play]. But he is not God.”

Pope Francis is known to be a football fan.

He is a member at Argentinian side San Lorenzo, having been born and raised in Buenos Aires, and has mingled with stars of the sporting world in the past.

During the summer of 2013, Messi and the rest of the Albiceleste squad took in a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Barcelona’s superstar forward told reporters the event was “short but beautiful”.

Messi and his international team-mates also sent a signed shirt to Pope Francis on the back of their display at the 2014 World Cup which saw them finish as runners-up to Germany.

They are back in the trophy hunt for 2019, with the next staging of the Copa America in Brazil fast approaching.

Messi will be excepted to lead the charge once again for his country in that competition, as he waits on a first senior title with Argentina, but he has recently admitted that the pressure placed on his shoulders and the reaction of those in his homeland to his performances can be difficult to handle at times.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    'Tyler did brilliantly' - Bleyendaal steps up after Carbery injury in Edinburgh
    'We'll be all the better for it': Leinster target big improvements for Toulouse
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Pochettino hails Tottenham players as 'heroes' after Liverpool loss
    'That's the beauty of Paul' - Solskjaer wants influential Pogba amid Madrid links
    LEINSTER
    Analysis: How outstanding Ulster almost shocked reigning champions Leinster
    Analysis: How outstanding Ulster almost shocked reigning champions Leinster
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    HURLING
    Life without Canning - how will Galway cope when they begin hurling summer with star man ruled out?
    Life without Canning - how will Galway cope when they begin hurling summer with star man ruled out?
    Gaelic Grounds to host refixed All-Ireland Freshers hurling final after venue row
    Cusack calls for GAA to address rule 'anomaly' after serious Canning injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie