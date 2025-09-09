Ronaldo equals record as Portugal beat Hungary to consolidate top spot in Ireland's group

JOAO CANCELO slotted home from the edge of the box to snatch Portugal a thrilling 3-2 win at Hungary on Tuesday, sending them top of their 2026 World Cup qualifying group.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target as Roberto Martinez’s side secured their second win from their two opening games against the spirited hosts, for whom Barnabas Varga netted twice in Budapest.

Portugal lead Group F on six points from Armenia on three after their win over the Republic of Ireland earlier on.

Nations League champions Portugal were high on confidence after thumping Armenia 5-0 on Saturday and dominated possession.

However, it was Hungary who took the lead as Ferencvaros striker Varga found a gap in Portugal’s defence and nodded home Zsolt Nagy’s cross.

Portugal responded by pouring forward, and Hungary goalkeeper Balazs Toth made a stunning save to deny Ronaldo from close range after half an hour.

The visitors levelled six minutes later with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva lashing into the roof of the net after the ball broke his way in the box.

Portugal took the lead after 58 minutes through veteran striker Ronaldo, aiming to become the first player to feature at six different World Cup finals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner won the spot-kick when his shot was handled by Loic Nego, and he squeezed it into the bottom left corner beyond Toth’s outstretched fingertips.

Ronaldo became the player who has scored the joint-most goals in World Cup qualifying history, level with retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz, as he bagged his 39th.

Hungary, who last qualified for the World Cup in 1986 and have never beaten Portugal in 15 attempts, equalised with another Varga header from Nego’s cross after 84 minutes.

Just two minutes later, Portugal stole the ball back high up the pitch and Cancelo stroked home to claim the three points.

Norway's Erling Braut Haaland after the World Cup qualifying match. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Norway produced the perfect response to second-placed Italy’s dramatic 5-4 victory over Israel on Monday with a 11-1 thumping of Moldova to make it five wins from five in Group I.

Haaland was the star of the show, scoring a first-half hat-trick before nodding in his fourth goal not long after the restart.

Martin Odegaard grabbed a goal and two assists. Felix Myhre found the net early on after being picked out by Haaland.

Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard came off the bench to add a seventh, although Moldova did grab themselves a consolation with a Leo Ostigard own goal, only for Aasgaard to score again.

Haaland stepped aside when Norway were awarded a penalty shortly afterwards, allowing the 23-year-old Aasgaard to complete an 11-minute hat-trick.

There were further goals for Haaland and Aasgaard as Moldova crumbled.

Norway, who downed four-time world champions Italy earlier in qualifying and are bidding to qualify for a first World Cup since 1998, moved six points clear of the Azzurri having played a game more.

Iceland made a dream start at the Parc des Princes as Arni Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea striker Eidur and playing alongside younger brother Daniel, put the away team ahead against France in the 21st minute.

France equalised on the stroke of half-time through a Kylian Mbappe penalty.

Mbappe turned provider as Didier Deschamps’ men moved in front, racing onto Aurelien Tchouameni’s ball over the top before squaring for Bradley Barcola to tap into an empty net.

Les Bleus clung on for a 2-1 success despite Tchouameni’s sending off and a late effort from Arni Gudjohnsen that was disallowed by VAR.

France, World Cup runners-up in 2022, sit three points clear of Iceland in Group D, with Ukraine and Azerbaijan two points further adrift after playing out a 1-1 draw in Baku.

Elsewhere, Austria drew level with Bosnia and Herzegovina at the top of Group H with a 2-1 win in Zenica.

Roberto Lopes was part of the Cape Verde side that beat Cameroon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes started as Cape Verde, a west African island nation of fewer than 550,000 inhabitants, beat Cameroon 1-0 to strengthen hopes of playing at the World Cup for the first time.

The Blue Sharks need three points in October from matches away to Libya and at home to Eswatini to win Group D, which eight-time World Cup qualifiers Cameroon had been expected to dominate.

Italy-based Dailon Livramento, a 24-year-old forward born in Rotterdam to Cape Verdean parents, was the hero in Praia, scoring the 54th-minute match winner.

It was his third goal of 2026 World Cup qualifying, following the brace that gave Cape Verde a shock matchday 6 win in Angola last March.

Victory over Cameroon was particularly joyful after the Indomitable Lions won 4-1 when the teams met in Yaounde last year.

Cape Verde have 19 points, four more than Cameroon, who visit Mauritius and host Angola in the final two rounds of a marathon qualifying competition that began in 2023.

Cameroon, whose eight appearances at the global showpiece are an African record, suffered a double blow. The loss puts them fifth among second-placed teams.

Only the top four group runners-up qualify for a mini-tournament. The winner of that advances to the inter-continental play-offs next March with two World Cup slots up for grabs.

Being on the verge of a maiden World Cup appearance marks a dramatic turnaround for Cape Verde, who finished last in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, winning only one of six matches.

- Dramatic Senegal comeback -

Local Pedro Leitao Brito, a 55-year-old popularly known as Bubista, has been the national coach since 2020. Turkey-based attacker Ryan Mendes, 35, captains the team.

Cape Verde are ranked 73rd in the world, 22 places below five-time African champions Cameroon. Their best international showing was reaching the Cup of Nations quarter-finals last year.

Meanwhile, Senegal overcame a two-goal deficit to beat long-time Group B leaders Democratic Republic of Congo 3-2 in Kinshasa and take a two-point advantage.

Cedric Bakambu and Newcastle United signing Yoane Wissa scored for the Congolese before a second-half revival by the Senegalese culminated in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr firing the winner.

Wins for Senegal away to South Sudan and at home to Mauritania during October will clinch a third straight World Cup appearance.

Nigeria are in danger of missing a second successive World Cup after drawing 1-1 away to Group C leaders South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Super Eagles defenders scored both goals in the first half, with captain William Troost-Ekong diverting a cross into his own net and Calvin Bassey nodding the equaliser off a cross.

Nigeria trail South Africa by six points. Their hopes of making it to the 2026 tournament in North America probably hinge on finishing second and securing a play-offs slot.

A win would have qualified Egypt for the World Cup from Group A, but they had to settle for a 0-0 draw away to second-placed Burkina Faso. The Pharaohs need two more points to seal a fourth qualification.

European 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Tuesday:

Group D

Azerbaijan 1 (Makhmudov 72-pen) Ukraine 1 (Sudakov 51)

France 2 (Mbappe 45-pen, Barcola 62) Iceland 1 (A. Gudjohnsen 21)

Group F

Armenia 2 (Spertsyan 45+1-pen, Ranos 51) Ireland 1 (Ferguson 57)

Hungary 2 (Varga 21, 84) Portugal 3 (Silva 36, Ronaldo 58-pen, Cancelo 86)

Group H

Cyprus 2 (Loizou 29, Charalampous) Romania 2 (Dragus 2, 18)

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 (Dzeko 50) Austria 2 (Sabitzer 49, Laimer 65)

Group I

Norway 11 (Myrhe 6, Haaland 11, 36, 43, 52, 83, Odegaard 45+1, Aasgaard 67, 76, 79-pen, 90+1) Moldova 1 (Ostigard 74-og)

Group K

Serbia 0 England 5 (Kane 33, Madueke 35, Konsa 52, Guehi 75, Rashford 90-pen)

Albania 1 (Asllani 25-pen) Latvia 0

– © AFP 2025