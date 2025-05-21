Postecoglou wants to build on Spurs' Europa League triumph despite exit talk

TOTTENHAM COACH Ange Postecoglou indicated he wanted to stay at the club after they won the Europa League on Wednesday, with speculation still swirling around his future.

The Australian’s job is still on the line with the club 17th in the Premier League after a dismal domestic campaign, and he said the decision is not up to him.

Spurs ended a 17-year trophy drought by beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao.

“We’re still building this team, it’s still a very young team, we need to add some experience to it,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.

“We’re in the Champions League (next season), my thought process of what I’ve been doing this year is trying to build a team that can be successful for four, five, six years.

“But I’m the manager of the football club. That decision is not in my hands.”

Postecoglou had stated that he always wins a trophy in the second season at the helm of his clubs, and his words came true at San Mames.

“It was me just making a declaration, and I believed it — at the time I said it, I was still looking out for our club,” said the coach.

“I know our league form has been terrible, but us finishing third wasn’t going to change this football club.

“The only thing that was going to change this football club was us winning something. And when I said that, that was my intent.”

