Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

Galway, Limerick, Leitrim and Kilkenny stars win Player of the Month awards

Paul Conory, Diarmaid Byrnes, Michelle Guckian and Miriam Walsh have all been recognised for their March exploits.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 26 May 2022, 5:03 PM
20 minutes ago 383 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5775084
Paul Conroy and Diarmaid Byrnes have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month in football and hurling for April.
Image: Inpho Sports.
Paul Conroy and Diarmaid Byrnes have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month in football and hurling for April.
Paul Conroy and Diarmaid Byrnes have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month in football and hurling for April.
Image: Inpho Sports.

GALWAY, LIMERICK, LEITRIM and Kilkenny stars have been named as the Player of the Month award winners for April.

Paul Conroy and Diarmaid Byrnes landed the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month awards in football and hurling, with Michelle Guckian and Miriam Walsh taking the PwC GPA Women’s monthly honours in football and camogie.

Conroy was selected for starring as Galway beat last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo in the first round of the Connacht senior football championship. He scored three points and set up much more that day in Castlebar.

Byrne’s 0-6 hauls from wing-back against both Cork and Waterford in April saw him honoured, as his Treaty side now face Clare in the Munster senior hurling final.

Leitrim sharpshooter Guckian continued her stunning league form — she finished top-scorer across all four divisions — in the Connacht championship, excelling against Roscommon and Sligo in April, before they defeated the Rossies in the final.

And Kilkenny full-forward Walsh scored 0-3 as the Cats put Wexford to the sword in their Leinster opener at the end of last month. They went on to win the competition outright, making it four in-a-row.

The award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership, with David Clifford, Stephen Bennett, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Róisín McCormick scooping the March prizes, the first awards of the year.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie