Galway, Limerick, Leitrim and Kilkenny stars win Player of the Month awards

Paul Conroy and Diarmaid Byrnes have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month in football and hurling for April.

Paul Conroy and Diarmaid Byrnes have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month in football and hurling for April.

GALWAY, LIMERICK, LEITRIM and Kilkenny stars have been named as the Player of the Month award winners for April.

Paul Conroy and Diarmaid Byrnes landed the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month awards in football and hurling, with Michelle Guckian and Miriam Walsh taking the PwC GPA Women’s monthly honours in football and camogie.

Conroy was selected for starring as Galway beat last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo in the first round of the Connacht senior football championship. He scored three points and set up much more that day in Castlebar.

Advertisement

Byrne’s 0-6 hauls from wing-back against both Cork and Waterford in April saw him honoured, as his Treaty side now face Clare in the Munster senior hurling final.

Introducing the PwC @gaelicplayers Players of the Month and PwC @officialgaa / @gaelicplayers Players of the Month winners for April — PwC Ireland (@PwCIreland) May 26, 2022

Leitrim sharpshooter Guckian continued her stunning league form — she finished top-scorer across all four divisions — in the Connacht championship, excelling against Roscommon and Sligo in April, before they defeated the Rossies in the final.

And Kilkenny full-forward Walsh scored 0-3 as the Cats put Wexford to the sword in their Leinster opener at the end of last month. They went on to win the competition outright, making it four in-a-row.

The award winners are voted for by the GPA’s membership, with David Clifford, Stephen Bennett, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Róisín McCormick scooping the March prizes, the first awards of the year.