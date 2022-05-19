Kerry and Waterford stars pick up player of the month awards for March

Stephen Bennett and David Clifford were the winners.

DAVID CLIFFORD AND Stephen Bennett have been named as PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Awards winners for March.

Kerry’s Clifford was selected for the 0-6 he put past Mayo in round 5 of Division 1, while he grabbed a goal against Armagh.

Despite missing Waterford’s league semi-final win over Wexford, Bennett was selected on the basis of the 1-16 he shot against Tipperary at the beginning of the month.

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for March Stephen Bennett. Source: Sportsfile

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) and Róisín McCormick (Antrim) were the winners for the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month awards for football and camogie respectively.

These are are the first PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month winners of the year to be handed out.