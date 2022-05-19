Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

Kerry and Waterford stars pick up player of the month awards for March

David Clifford and Stephen Bennett were the winners.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 19 May 2022, 3:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,238 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5768330
Stephen Bennett and David Clifford were the winners.
Image: Inpho
Stephen Bennett and David Clifford were the winners.
Stephen Bennett and David Clifford were the winners.
Image: Inpho

DAVID CLIFFORD AND Stephen Bennett have been named as PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Awards winners for March.

Kerry’s Clifford was selected for the 0-6 he put past Mayo in round 5 of Division 1, while he grabbed a goal against Armagh.

Despite missing Waterford’s league semi-final win over Wexford, Bennett was selected on the basis of the 1-16 he shot against Tipperary at the beginning of the month.

Screenshot 2022-05-19 at 15.05.21 PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for March Stephen Bennett. Source: Sportsfile

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) and Róisín McCormick (Antrim) were the winners for the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month awards for football and camogie respectively.

These are are the first PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month and PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month winners of the year to be handed out.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie