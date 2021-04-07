BE PART OF THE TEAM

'To play without mistakes is not easy' - Irish teen continues to impress for Premier League hopefuls

Andrew Omobamidele made his second start for Norwich last night.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 3:14 PM
1 hour ago
Andrew Omobamidele (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

BOTH DANIEL FARKE and Grant Hanley reserved praise for Andrew Omobamidele, as he made his second start for Norwich last night.

The 18-year-old defender from Leixlip played a second consecutive game for the Canaries, as they beat Huddersfield 7-0 to close in on Premier League promotion.

The victory means Norwich need just five points from their remaining six fixtures to be assured of a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Ireland U21 international Omobamidele produced a man-of-the-match performance on his full Championship debut in the 1-1 draw with Preston last Friday, and he followed it up with another solid display on Tuesday.

Boss Daniel Farke offered praise to both the Irish teenager, and his central defensive partner Hanley, who was making his 100th appearance for the club.

“It was a team effort,” he told the official club website. “We made the defenders’ lives easier because we pressed with such intensity. To be there when it counts, although you can watch for five or 10 minutes without being that involved, to play without mistakes is not easy and it’s what Grant and Andrew have delivered.

“For Andrew, back-to-back really good performances for him and that we were able to return with a clean sheet is a great reward for them both and the whole team.”

Hanley also gave words of encouragement to his fellow defender: “He’d better not get used to that because it’s not like that every week in the Championship as we know! He’s been outstanding in the last couple of games — so composed as a young lad coming into the first team ready to take his opportunity. He deserves a lot of credit for that.”

