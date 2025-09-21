Ten-man Sunderland earn point against Villa, while Bournemouth and Newcastle share spoils

Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA ARE still on the hunt for their first Premier League win of the season after being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

After a quiet opening 30 minutes with few clear-cut chances for either side, the Black Cats had Reinildo Mandava sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

Although Sunderland put in a resilient showing after the break, Villa eventually capitalised on their extra man in the 67th minute when Cash scored their first league goal of the season with a stunning strike from distance.

However, their lead was short-lived as Wilson Isidor equalised eight minutes later to ensure Villa remain winless after five league games.

Sunderland made two changes from their draw with Crystal Palace as Enzo Le Fee lined up alongside 18-year-old Chris Rigg, while Villa also made two changes from their league game against Everton with Evann Guessand and Boubacar Kamara coming in.

The Black Cats enjoyed a bright start and came close to opening the scoring when Isidor headed Chemsdine Talbi’s cross over the bar.

Rigg then threaded a neat ball into Isidor, but his strike was blocked by Ezri Konsa’s slide and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was forced to hold Omar Alderete’s looping header from a long throw-in as the hosts grew in confidence.

However, the afternoon took a twist when Reinildo was shown a straight red card in the 34th minute for lashing out at Cash following a challenge on the touchline.

Sunderland quickly looked to reinforce defensively, with Rigg’s first Premier League start cut short as he was replaced by defender Dan Ballard.

Villa went close moments later when Emiliano Buendia had a shot blocked from a tight angle and Guessand saw a tame effort held by Robin Roefs just before half-time.

In the early stages of the second half, Tyrone Mings was forced to make a late intervention to stop Isidor latching onto a through-ball and Sunderland piled on the pressure, with Alderete’s powerful header smashing against the crossbar shortly afterwards.

Unai Emery brought on Harvey Elliott and Ian Maatsen in an effort to spark their attack and Elliott had a shot deflected, but the Black Cats continued to threaten as Isidor flicked an effort over the bar from a corner.

Villa eventually found a breakthrough in the 67th minute when a short corner reached Cash and the full-back hit a venomous strike from 25 yards.

They had another great chance minutes later through substitute Donyell Malen, who pounced on a loose ball through the middle but was stopped following some solid defensive work.

Sunderland continued to push and struck in the 75th minute when captain Granit Xhaka nodded the ball into the path of Isidor on the left and he slotted a cool finish past Martinez to level.

Villa searched for a winner, with Elliott smashing an effort just wide before Cash tried his luck from distance again, but Sunderland navigated a nervy additional five minutes to earn a draw.

Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle players and manager Eddie Howe applaud the away fans at the Vitality Stadium. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Newcaslte manager Eddie Howe’s wait for a win against old club Bournemouth goes on after a drab 0-0 on the south coast.

The point sees the Cherries continue their strong start to the season, while the Magpies have now recorded four clean sheets in their opening five games, but are still struggling for goals.

Howe’s team have scored just three times so far and this was a game of very few chances for either side and short on entertainment.

Howe, who has now not beaten his former side in seven attempts, made seven changes to the side which lost at home to Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday.

Bournemouth won 4-1 at St James’ Park in January, thanks largely to a hat-trick of penalties from Justin Kluivert, who started on the bench this time.

There were fresh faces in both teams, with right-back Alex Jimenez making his first start for Bournemouth, and Malick Thiaw doing likewise at centre-back for Newcastle.

It was Andoni Iraola’s Cherries who created the first opening when David Brooks’ clever back-heel teed up Tyler Adams, with Nick Pope saving his low shot with his legs.

The Magpies responded with a slick move down the right which saw Sandro Tonali release Jacob Murphy to shoot from a tight angle at Djordje Petrovic.

Brooks was prominent early on and thought he had scored after lashing in Evanilson’s cut-back before the offside flag was raised and the

VAR check showed it to be just about the right call.

Newcastle have been struggling in front of goal this season but Tonali went close midway through the half as he shot just over from the edge of the area.

Howe was appealing for a penalty six minutes into the second half when Nick Woltemade appeared to have his shirt pulled by Bafode Diakite, but referee Robert Jones was unmoved.

With the pattern of play remaining unchanged, both managers turned to reinforcements on the hour mark.

For Iraola, that was Kluivert and Ryan Christie, while Howe brought on Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga to add pace to his attack.

A driving run from Barnes deep into the Bournemouth penalty area brought the visiting supporters off their seats before James Hill made an excellent last-ditch tackle.

Kluivert finally forced a save from Pope with a low free-kick in the final minute of normal time as Newcastle did a good job of stifling Bournemouth’s dangerous attack.

England defender Dan Burn in particular excelled at the back for the visitors.

With Yoane Wissa expected to be out for another month, the source of Newcastle’s goals will remain a concern for Howe ahead of next Sunday’s home game against Arsenal.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have only been beaten by Liverpool this season as Iraola and his side continue to impress.