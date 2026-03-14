Brighton climb into top half after Sunderland win as Bournemouth held by Burnley

Premier League 3pm kick-offs

Burnley 0-0 Bournemouth

Sunderland 0-1 Brighton

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BRIGHTON BEAT SUNDERLAND 1-0 to climb into the top half of the Premier League, while Burnley held Bournemouth before Arsenal and Manchester City reignite their battle for the title on Saturday.

The Gunners can open up a 10-point lead at the top of the table for a few hours at least when Everton visit the Emirates Stadium in a 5.30pm kick-off.

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City must bounce back from their Champions League trouncing by Real Madrid when they visit West Ham later in a match of significance at both ends of the table.

West Ham sit in the relegation zone but can leapfrog Nottingham Forest and Tottenham with victory over Pep Guardiola’s men.

Sunderland were unbeaten in their first 11 home games back in the top flight but have now lost their last three at the Stadium of Light to slip to 12th.

Yankuba Minteh scored the only goal when his shot somehow squeezed past goalkeeper Melker Ellborg at his near post.

Brighton move above the Black Cats on goal difference and into 10th.

A 0-0 draw at Turf Moor did little for either side as Burnley slip closer to relegation and Bournemouth failed to move in on the European places.

The Clarets are eight points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

Bournemouth remain in ninth, three points behind Brentford in what is likely to be the final European spot in seventh.

– © AFP 2026