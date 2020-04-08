Premier League stars launch #PlayersTogether fund to help NHS

A NUMBER OF Premier League stars have joined forces to create an initiative called #PlayersTogether which aims to raise funds for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Top-flight professionals have come under fire after some clubs placed non-playing staff on the Government’s furlough scheme, with health secretary Matt Hancock last week calling for Premier League players to take a pay cut.
Premier League clubs proposed wage cuts of around 30% to ease the financial burden caused by the crisis but talks over the weekend with the Professional Footballers’ Association and the League Managers Association failed to reach a resolution.
However, a statement posted by a number of Premier League players, including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and England captain Harry Kane, said: “We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most.”
#PlayersTogether pic.twitter.com/e7uWYIOhL2— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) April 8, 2020
