Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Over two-thirds of Premier League players double vaccinated against coronavirus

The Premier League said 19 per cent of the players have yet to have a single vaccination.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 331 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5578829

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has confirmed 68% of players have now been fully vaccinated against Covid, with 19% yet to receive their first dose.

The uptake of the vaccine among professional footballers has been debated at length, with several England internationals opting not to discuss their status earlier this month.

The new figures from the Premier League confirm the sport is still below the national average, with latest government statistics showing 78.9% of over 12s in the UK have been fully vaccinated.

“The Premier League can confirm today that 81% of players have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose with 68% per cent now fully vaccinated,” a statement read.
 
“Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.
 
“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and player vaccination rates will be communicated at appropriate intervals in the future.”

Speaking during the international break, England boss Gareth Southgate suggested players could be against being vaccinated because they are swayed by conspiracy theories on social media.

“At their age they are more open to some of these conspiracy theories because they are reading social media more,” he said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“They are perhaps more vulnerable to those sort of views. From what I can see there is a bit of confusion around. And there are several different threads there to why they are choosing to be jabbed or not to speak publicly about it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie