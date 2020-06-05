Fixture details and TV schedule confirmed ahead of Premier League restart

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three rounds of matches ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

The English top-flight is due to resume on Wednesday 17 June, if all safety requirements are in place, after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All matches will be played behind closed doors, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United set to kick proceedings off on the opening evening before reigning champions Manchester City and Arsenal go head-to-head later that night.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United continue their respective campaigns the following evening while runaway league leaders Liverpool recommence their bid for the coveted silverware against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday 21 June.

The venue for that fixture remains unclear.

It was confirmed last week that the remaining 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK by the Premier League’s existing broadcast partners, while games will be run on almost every day between 17 June and 2 July.

The fixture details for the first three rounds are below, with TV coverage and kick-off times outlined:

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport)

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC)

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

19:00 Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)*

Venue TBC

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 23 June

18:00 Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports)

20:15 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)

18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:15 Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport)

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport)

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*

(*Venue TBC)

