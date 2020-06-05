This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fixture details and TV schedule confirmed ahead of Premier League restart

The English top-flight released the fixtures for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season.

By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Jun 2020, 12:29 PM
27 minutes ago 702 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5115671
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and City's Pep Guardiola.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and City's Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and City's Pep Guardiola.
Image: Peter Byrne

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three rounds of matches ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

The English top-flight is due to resume on Wednesday 17 June, if all safety requirements are in place, after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All matches will be played behind closed doors, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United set to kick proceedings off on the opening evening before reigning champions Manchester City and Arsenal go head-to-head later that night.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United continue their respective campaigns the following evening while runaway league leaders Liverpool recommence their bid for the coveted silverware against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday 21 June.

The venue for that fixture remains unclear.

It was confirmed last week that the remaining 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK by the Premier League’s existing broadcast partners, while games will be run on almost every day between 17 June and 2 July. 

The fixture details for the first three rounds are below, with TV coverage and kick-off times outlined:

Wednesday 17 June
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)
20:15 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 June
12:30 Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport)
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport)
17:30 West Ham v Wolves  (Sky Sports)
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC)

Sunday 21 June
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
19:00 Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)*
Venue TBC

Monday 22 June
20:00 Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 23 June
18:00 Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports)
20:15 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 24 June
18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)
18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)
18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)
18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)
20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 June
18:00 Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
20:15 Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport)

Saturday 27 June
12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June
16:30 Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

Monday 29 June
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 30 June
20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 1 July
18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport)
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)
18:00 Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
20:15 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday 2 July
18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)
20:15 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*

(*Venue TBC)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie