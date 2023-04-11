Chelsea and Newcastle to take part in Premier League's US pre-season tournament

CHELSEA AND NEWCASTLE will be among six Premier League clubs set to take part in a pre-season tournament in the United States later this year.

The inaugural ‘Premier League Summer Series’ also features Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham.

The tournament will comprise nine matches to be played in five east coast cities between 22-30 July.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series tournament,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Tuesday.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season.

The tournament will kick off with Chelsea against Brighton at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on 22 July.

Fulham will face Brentford before Newcastle and Aston Villa go head to head at the same venue the following day.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Orlando’s Exploria Stadium, Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland will also host games.

The Premier League has previously hosted pre-season matches abroad in its Asia Trophy competition, with nine editions having taken place in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand since 2003.

Meanwhile, title-chasing Arsenal’s league match against Chelsea has been pushed back three days after the Metropolitan Police “revised its position”, the Premier League has announced.

The Gunners are fighting it out with reigning champions Manchester City for the title and currently boast a six-point cushion, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

The teams also meet at the Etihad Stadium on 26 April – a match that Arsenal were set to follow with an all-London clash against Chelsea on 29 April.

But the Premier League has announced that the fixture is being switched from its Saturday night kick-off until the evening of Tuesday, 2 May due on the local police’s request.

Arsenal expressed their frustration with the decision to move the match from a Saturday evening kick-off to a Tuesday night.

“This change has been made as a result of the Metropolitan Police revising its position on policing the match,” the club said on their official website.

– © AFP 2023