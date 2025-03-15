The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ex-Man United winger stars as Forest gain upperhand in top 4 race
ANTHONY ELANGA scored twice as Nottingham Forest earned a convincing 4-2 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League today.
Elsewhere, Forest’s fellow top-four hopefuls Man City and Brighton played out a 2-2 draw.
More to follow
