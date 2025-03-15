Advertisement
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest gestures after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Ex-Man United winger stars as Forest gain upperhand in top 4 race

Anthony Elanga continued his team’s remarkable season, while Man City and Brighton drew.
4.57pm, 15 Mar 2025

ANTHONY ELANGA scored twice as Nottingham Forest earned a convincing 4-2 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League today.

Elsewhere, Forest’s fellow top-four hopefuls Man City and Brighton played out a 2-2 draw.

More to follow

