Prendergast enjoys rapid rise as Ntamack makes up for lost time

IF ROMAIN NTAMACK is a man looking to make up for lost time in international rugby, Sam Prendergast is a fella who isn’t hanging around in making his mark.

The Ireland out-half has quickly become one of the most talked about Irish players, and not just in his homeland. The impulse to discuss this talented 22-year-old has quickly grown well beyond these shores.

Sam. That’s what everyone seems to be calling him, even those who have never met the Kildare man. There is something magnetic about the precocious playmaker that generates interest, both positive and negative.

Even current professional rugby players appear to be either enraptured by Prendergast’s poise or irritated by the rawer elements of his skillset.

Opinions are partly why sport is so much fun. Prendergast is big enough and bold enough to block out any of the nonsense.

As Prendergast has said, there is no one putting more pressure on him than himself. The expectation and scrutiny seem to rest easily enough on his shoulders. He and his coaches know that establishing yourself as an international player at the highest level involves ups and downs.

So far, there have been far more ups than downs for Prendergast. He has played for Ireland six times, starting five of those games, and has had the winning feeling at the end of each of them.

The Leinster man has been central to Ireland’s strong kicking game in this Six Nations, is clearly a confident play-caller, and picks out some stunning passes. He is making errors, as every single player does, but Prendergast has already done some special things early in his Ireland career.

22-year-old Prendergast has impressed in this Six Nations. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

His defence hasn’t been a strong point. Prendergast’s name has come up in every single France press conference this week and while les Bleus have repeatedly said they won’t be targeting the Irish out-half specifically, they continue to be asked if that’s the plan.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has stepped up to that position from his regular role as the Irish defence coach, so is well placed to discuss the topic.

“I guess it’s an area of the game which every player has to have, has to have time for, in terms of preparation, the physical battles of the game,” said Easterby when asked for his assessment of Prendergast’s defending in this Six Nations.

“I think at times he’s been excellent and he’s put some real good shots in, and at times he’s missed a couple.

“It’s important that he’s working incredibly hard at figuring lots of things out in his game, trying to be the best number 10 that he can be, the best number 10 that can create opportunities for the team on the attack.

“But he also understands and values the other side of the ball and that’s part and parcel of his growth as a player, making sure that he understands how important both sides of the ball are.

We certainly have had conversations around it across the championship, not just after the Wales game.

“But he’s fully aware of the need for him to step up in that area and I’m sure we’ll see a physical side to Sam on the weekend that will maybe put a few sort of question marks to bed.”

So Easterby is backing Prendergast to become more of a force in defence, while it’s worth noting that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell made his name as a defence expert and was quick to promote Prendergast into the role of starting out-half.

Ireland evidently have strong belief in Prendergast despite his inexperience and the debate about whether he should be starting ahead of Jack Crowley doesn’t seem to have been a stressful one for the Irish coaches.

Ntamack was sent off in France's Six Nations opener. Manuel Blondeau / INPHO Manuel Blondeau / INPHO / INPHO

That same belief is true for France when it comes to Ntamack, a relative veteran of 38 caps.

Ntamack is still only 25 but it feels like he has been around for ages. That tends to be the case when you make your Test debut at the age of 19. Ntamack started at outside centre that day against Wales in the 2019 Six Nations but he swiftly established himself as France’s first-choice out-half.

He has been a key man ever since, but the last year-and-a-half has involved deep frustration. Ntamack was ruled out of the home World Cup in 2023 due to a ruptured ACL during a warm-up friendly against Scotland.

That injury kept him out of the 2024 Six Nations and Ntamack then missed the autumn internationals due to a calf injury.

So when Ntamack was picked in the number 10 shirt for France’s championship opener against Wales, it had been 17 months since his last cap for les Bleus.

It was all going well as he played his part in a trouncing of the Welsh, teeing up one try with a classy crossfield kick. Minutes later, Ntamack had been shown a red card for his dangerous tackle on Ben Thomas.

A two-game ban followed, with the frustration of not being able to use a Toulouse game thrown in, so Ntamack is only back for the French tomorrow against Ireland having missed their defeat to England and the win over Italy.

Matthieu Jalibert is a thrilling attacking out-half but Ntamack is the clear number one in this position, working well in tandem with Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont.

Ntamack is generally disciplined within France’s kicking game plan, using his boot to kick long, but he is capable of flourishes of individual brilliance with ball in hand. He’s also an excellent, aggressive defender.

Ntamack and Antoine Dupont are a well-established pairing. Fred Porcu / INPHO Fred Porcu / INPHO / INPHO

“When him and Jalibert are playing, or Thomas Ramos, they certainly wouldn’t always stick to script and there would be an element of unpredictability around the way they play,” said Ireland boss Easterby.

“Ntamack, he’s physical. He’s probably a lot bigger than people consider when you see him on the TV. He’s actually got a big stature and he has the ability to play the game with his Toulouse team-mate and that sometimes gives them an advantage as a team.

“But he’s kind of got an all-court game in terms of his kicking, his ability at the line, his ability in his passing game.

“But we’ve got a couple of pretty special ones there ourselves, haven’t we, in Sam and Jack Crowley.

“It’s probably another subplot and little battle that will go a long way towards the sort of success of either team, how the numbers 1os that start the game can manage it and how they control the game in the areas of the pitch we play and also the way we play.

“But it’s certainly another interesting dynamic and one that I know Sam is looking forward to challenging himself against.”