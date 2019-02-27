This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy will not fail on fitness front, insists Davy Russell

Trainer Pat Kelly has wrapped the Cheltenham hopeful in cotton wool.

By Racing Post Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 9:07 AM
1 hour ago 541 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4515058
Davy Russell celebrates winning the the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Presenting Percy in January.
Davy Russell celebrates winning the the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Presenting Percy in January.
Davy Russell celebrates winning the the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Presenting Percy in January.

DON’T DOUBT TRAINER Pat Kelly. That is the message from Davy Russell, who says he’ll ride Presenting Percy in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup as if his mount has had 10 runs this season.

The jockey claims fitness or lack of match practice will be no cause for concern.

Russell, who won the Gold Cup on Lord Windermere in 2014, has been on Presenting Percy in 13 of his 15 races, apart from bumpers, and guided him to glory in last year’s RSA Chase. Only trainer Kelly knows the eight-year-old better than his jockey.

Presenting Percy has run only once since winning the RSA, landing the Galmoy Hurdle last month, and attempts to become only the second horse after Easter Hero 90 years ago to land the Gold Cup without having run over fences in the same season.

Asked if he was worried about that situation, Russell replied: “I’m not, no. It’s nothing to do with me anyway but I’m happy. I’ll be going into the race like he’s had 10 runs; it makes no difference to me. He’ll be fit and I’ll ride him the way I usually do. 

“If he’s good enough, he’s good enough, and if he’s not, he’s not. He’s still a young horse and we still have a long season left. There are a lot of prizes to be picked up.”

- Brian Sheerin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League
    Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie