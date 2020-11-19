BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

Presenting Percy back in business at Thurles with first win in 22 months

Kemboy and Monalee have no answer to Gordon Elliott-trained winner.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 4:13 PM
31 minutes ago 297 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5272332
File photo - Presenting Percy was back to winning ways today.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
File photo - Presenting Percy was back to winning ways today.
File photo - Presenting Percy was back to winning ways today.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

PRESENTING PERCY GOT back to winning ways in fine style in the boomerang.ie Chase at Thurles.

In what was a high-class affair for a Thursday afternoon, it was the Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old, the only runner in the field who had the benefit of a previous run this season, who eventually came out well on top.

Rachael Blackmore tried to make all on Cheltenham Gold Cup fourth Monalee – but both Kemboy and Presenting Percy were travelling ominously well behind him before turning for home.

At the third-last Presenting Percy (3-1) jumped up on Monalee’s inside for a share of the lead, while 11-10 favourite Kemboy was just behind as Darasso found it all too much.

The three jumped the second from home almost in a line, but on landing Presenting Percy – having his second run for Elliott after moving from Pat Kelly – left Kemboy in his wake, winning by six and a half lengths for Jack Kennedy, with Monalee another two and a quarter lengths back in third.

Betfair cut Presenting Percy to 16-1 from 33-1 for the Gold Cup and to 20-1 from 33-1 for the Grand National.

Kennedy said: “He did it very well, he had race-fitness on his side but he put in an exhibition of jumping and quickened up well at the back of the second-last.

“I had sat on him previously at home, but he is very straightforward and is a dream to ride. He jumps and travels away and I was happy at all stages. I was delighted with the way he travelled and I was nearly half-taking him back going across the top I was going that easy.

“That win might do him the world of good and hopefully he can keep going after that.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Owner Philip Reynolds was thrilled to see Presenting Percy get his head in front again, and could now look to the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

2018-cheltenham-festival-ladies-day-cheltenham-racecourse Presenting Percy owner Phillip Reynolds (owner). Source: Steven Paston

He said: “It’s a huge relief – I watched the race from behind the couch!

“I was most pleased to see the way he finished and how he picked up from the back of the second-last. Anne, my wife, says putting the sheepskin noseband back on made the difference.

“It’s just nice to see him back and maybe now we can make a plan.

“Well done Gordon and Jack.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie