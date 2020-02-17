This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 17 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Friend aiming for Pro14 knockouts as Connacht end losing streak

The western province defeated Cardiff 29-0 on Saturday, their first shut-out since 2001.

By John Fallon Monday 17 Feb 2020, 10:32 AM
52 minutes ago 652 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5009758
Kyle Godwin breaks away for Connacht's fourth try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kyle Godwin breaks away for Connacht's fourth try.
Kyle Godwin breaks away for Connacht's fourth try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT BOSS ANDY Friend believes their 29-0 win over Cardiff Blues at the weekend has set them up for a big finish to the season.

It’s the first time since 2001 that they have held a team scoreless in the league, having hammered Caerphilly 62-0 back then, but this was a much more important victory.

“First and foremost, it snaps off a five-game losing streak which no one ever wants to go through,” said Friend.

“But when you are in it you have got to try and stop it somehow. To stop it in that sort of fashion is fantastic. We want to reach the knockout stages for this competition, more important we want a home quarter-final. We are in a pool that is very, very tight.

To not give Cardiff a point, and for us to get the bonus point, that will have an impact at the end of the season. So that was very pleasing. We have got two other inter-conference games in this block, Edinburgh and the Kings.

“We play Edinburgh twice over the course of the next few months. They are ahead of us. Scarlets are ahead of us, we play them once, here in the Sportsground. And Munster we have got to play them again. It is all in our control but we have got to make sure we keep delivering performances like that, if not better.”

The first of those Edinburgh encounters comes up next Friday night in Murrayfield and Connacht will head there with a pep in their step after tries from man of the match Dave Heffernan, centres Peter Robb and Kyle Godwin and winger John Porch rounded off a superb win in a game controlled by Jack Carty at out-half.

“I was pleased with the pressure we placed upon them when we didn’t have the football,” added Friend.

“Two or three tries that came off their turnovers. It was our pressure that got us the football and we were able to react to that,” added the Australian.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie