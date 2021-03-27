BE PART OF THE TEAM

There’s also plenty of pre-game reading to enjoy on The42 to get you in the mood. Murray Kinsella went down memory lane and took a look at Nathan Spooner’s role in Leinster’s win against Munster back in 2001, which you can find here.

Before all that, here’s a reminder of how the two sides will line out today. Leinster have opted to keep faith in some of their Pro14 regulars, with Munster instead going with a full-strength selection. 

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (captain); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (captain), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell. 

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Guinness Pro14 final as Leinster take on Munster in the RDS.

For Leinster, it’s a chance to win a fourth straight Pro14 title, while Munster are looking to end a 10-year trophy drought.

We’ll have live updates throughout the game, which kicks off at 5pm.

Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

