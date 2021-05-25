BE PART OF THE TEAM

Alexander-Arnold included in 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020

Manager Gareth Southgate will have to cut seven players from the panel ahead of the tournament.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 May 2021, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 4,072 Views 15 Comments
Trent Alexander-Arnold won his last England cap in the win against Belgium back in October.
Image: PA
BEN WHITE, BEN Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale received their first England call-ups as Gareth Southgate selected Trent Alexander-Arnold among four right-backs in his provisional European Championship squad.

With the Three Lions dealing with issues such as injuries and European final absentees, the Football Association confirmed a larger provisional squad would be announced today rather than the definitive group.

Southgate has named a 33-man party that will be trimmed down to 26 players on 1 June, allowing him to include injury doubts such as Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

There are first senior call-ups for Brighton centre-back White and Everton defender Godfrey, while Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale joins uncapped Sam Johnstone in the squad as Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has been recalled for the first time since being sent home after his debut in Iceland.

Eric Dier misses out, but Alexander-Arnold returns to the group alongside fellow right-backs Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker. Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins and 17-year-old Jude Bellingham are among the others to get the nod.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ben Chilwell, Reece James (Chelsea), John Stones, Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Conor Coady (Wolves) Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Press Association

