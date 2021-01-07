BE PART OF THE TEAM

PSG held by St Etienne in first game under Mauricio Pochettino

Moise Kean levelled for PSG after the Parisians had suffered an early setback.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 7:57 AM
MAURICIO POCHETTINO DREW his first game in charge of Paris St-Germain as their Ligue 1 clash at St Etienne ended 1-1.

Pochettino had a rude awakening as Romain Hamouma put St Etienne ahead after 19 minutes.

But Moise Kean equalised three minutes later as PSG lost ground on league leaders Lyon.

Memphis Depay’s double and a Steven Fortes own goal gave Lyon a 3-2 win over Lens to open up a three-point lead at the top.

PSG move into second spot after Lille were beaten 2-1 at home by Angers, with Rennes fourth and Marseille fifth after an impressive 3-1 victory over Montpellier.

Monaco romped to a 5-2 win at Lorient with Axel Disasi, Aleksandr Golovin, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop and Guillermo Maripan on target.

Brest beat Nice 2-0 and Ludovic Ajorque scored twice as Strasbourg thrashed Nimes 5-0.

Metz and Bordeaux, Nantes and Rennes and Reims and Dijon played out goalless draws.

