Argentina scrum-half Cruz to start against Springboks
ARGENTINA SCRUM-HALF Simon Benitez Cruz will make just his second Test start when they face South Africa in the Rugby Championship in London on Saturday [KO 2pm].
Cruz, 26, replaces the injured Gonzalo Garcia, who was stretchered off during last week’s heavy loss to the 2023 World Cup winners in Durban.
The Newcastle half-back, who made the first of his seven Pumas appearances in June, is one of seven changes for Saturday’s campaign-ender in Twickenham.
Racing 92 out-half Geronimo Prisciantelli, Clermont winger Bautista Delguy and Montpellier centre Justo Piccardo are the alterations among the backs.
Up front, there is a new second-row partnership in Pedro Rubiolo and Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona is in at No 8.
The game is being played in London as the UAR seeks to capitalise on a large South African and South American presence in the city.
Felipe Contepomi’s side are unable to win the Rugby Championship but the Springboks are top of the table, a point of ahead of New Zealand, who face Australia in Perth earlier on Saturday.
Argentina:
Replacements:
