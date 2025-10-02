Advertisement
Argentina's Simón Benítez Cruz. Alamy Stock Photo
Argentina scrum-half Cruz to start against Springboks

The Newcastle half-back is one of seven changes for Saturday’s campaign-ender in Twickenham.
11.43am, 2 Oct 2025

ARGENTINA SCRUM-HALF Simon Benitez Cruz will make just his second Test start when they face South Africa in the Rugby Championship in London on Saturday [KO 2pm].

Cruz, 26, replaces the injured Gonzalo Garcia, who was stretchered off during last week’s heavy loss to the 2023 World Cup winners in Durban.

The Newcastle half-back, who made the first of his seven Pumas appearances in June, is one of seven changes for Saturday’s campaign-ender in Twickenham.

Racing 92 out-half Geronimo Prisciantelli, Clermont winger Bautista Delguy and Montpellier centre Justo Piccardo are the alterations among the backs.

Up front, there is a new second-row partnership in Pedro Rubiolo and Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona is in at No 8.

The game is being played in London as the UAR seeks to capitalise on a large South African and South American presence in the city.

Felipe Contepomi’s side are unable to win the Rugby Championship but the Springboks are top of the table, a point of ahead of New Zealand, who face Australia in Perth earlier on Saturday.

Argentina:

  • 15. Santiago Carreras
  • 14. Bautista Delguy
  • 13. Justo Piccardo
  • 12. Santiago Chocobares
  • 11. Juan Cruz Mallia
  • 10. Geronimo Prisciantelli
  • 9. Simon Benitez Cruz
  • 1. Mayco Vivas
  • 2. Julian Montoya (capt)
  • 3. Joel Sclavi
  • 4. Guido Petti
  • 5. Pedro Rubiolo
  • 6. Pablo Matera
  • 7. Marcos Kremer
  • 8. Santiago Grondona

Replacements:

  • 16. Ignacio Ruiz
  • 17. Boris Wenger
  • 18. Francisco Coria Marchetti
  • 19. Franco Molina
  • 20. Juan Martin Gonzalez
  • 21. Joaquin Oviedo
  • 22. Agustin Moyano
  • 23. Rodrigo Isgro

– © AFP 2025 

