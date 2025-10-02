Argentina scrum-half Cruz to start against Springboks

ARGENTINA SCRUM-HALF Simon Benitez Cruz will make just his second Test start when they face South Africa in the Rugby Championship in London on Saturday [KO 2pm].

Cruz, 26, replaces the injured Gonzalo Garcia, who was stretchered off during last week’s heavy loss to the 2023 World Cup winners in Durban.

The Newcastle half-back, who made the first of his seven Pumas appearances in June, is one of seven changes for Saturday’s campaign-ender in Twickenham.

Racing 92 out-half Geronimo Prisciantelli, Clermont winger Bautista Delguy and Montpellier centre Justo Piccardo are the alterations among the backs.

Up front, there is a new second-row partnership in Pedro Rubiolo and Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona is in at No 8.

The game is being played in London as the UAR seeks to capitalise on a large South African and South American presence in the city.

Felipe Contepomi’s side are unable to win the Rugby Championship but the Springboks are top of the table, a point of ahead of New Zealand, who face Australia in Perth earlier on Saturday.

Argentina:

15. Santiago Carreras

14. Bautista Delguy

13. Justo Piccardo

12. Santiago Chocobares

11. Juan Cruz Mallia

10. Geronimo Prisciantelli

9. Simon Benitez Cruz

1. Mayco Vivas

2. Julian Montoya (capt)

3. Joel Sclavi

4. Guido Petti

5. Pedro Rubiolo

6. Pablo Matera

7. Marcos Kremer

8. Santiago Grondona

Replacements:

16. Ignacio Ruiz

17. Boris Wenger

18. Francisco Coria Marchetti

19. Franco Molina

20. Juan Martin Gonzalez

21. Joaquin Oviedo

22. Agustin Moyano

23. Rodrigo Isgro

– © AFP 2025