Quiz: Can you identify these League of Ireland grounds?

Step right up and be a contestant on our domestic football-themed episode of ‘Where in the World?’

By Paul Dollery Friday 15 May 2020, 7:30 AM
INPHO
Tolka Park (Shelbourne)
Showgrounds (Sligo Rovers)

Richmond Park (St Patrick's Athletic)
INPHO
Bishopsgate (Longford Town)
Eamonn Deacy Park (Galway United)

Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (Derry City)
INPHO
Turner's Cross (Cork City)
Showgrounds (Sligo Rovers)

Tolka Park (Shelbourne)
INPHO
Dalymount Park (Bohemians)
RSC (Waterford)

Oriel Park (Dundalk)
INPHO
Finn Park (Finn Harps)
St Colman's Park (Cobh Ramblers)

Stradbrook (Cabinteely)
INPHO
Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (Derry City)
RSC (Waterford)

Belfield Bowl (UCD)
INPHO
Turner's Cross (Cork City)
Dalymount Park (Bohemians)

Tolka Park (Shelbourne)
INPHO
Stradbrook (Cabinteely)
Ferrycarrig Park (Wexford)

Carlisle Grounds (Bray Wanderers)
INPHO
United Park (Drogheda United)
Lissywoollen (Athlone Town)

Finn Park (Finn Harps)
INPHO
Dalymount Park (Bohemians)
Tallaght Stadium (Shamrock Rovers)

Tolka Park (Shelbourne)
Answer all the questions to see your result!
INPHO
You scored out of !
Tony Sheridan
You're a bona fide League of Ireland legend.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Romy Boco
A respectable performance from you.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Efan Ekoku
You tried to conquer the League of Ireland but it didn't go well at all.
Share your result:

