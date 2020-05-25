Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2001-02 season?

Which of these players finished the season as top scorer? Thierry Henry Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Ruud van Nistelrooy Alan Shearer

Arsenal won the title, but who finished second? Man United Liverpool

Newcastle Leeds

Which of these teams were not relegated? Ipswich Town Derby County

Leicester City Sunderland

Which of these Irish players did not make the PFA Team of the Year? Roy Keane Shay Given

Damien Duff Steve Finnan

Which of these high-profile signings attracted the biggest fee? Sol Campbell Frank Lampard

Diego Forlan Robbie Keane

On 29 September, a famous clash between Man United and Tottenham took place. What was the final score? 4-2 5-3

4-3 4-4

Tony Adams captained Arsenal as they triumphed. How many league titles did he win with the Gunners in total? 2 3

4 5

Arsenal lost just three games all season. Which of these teams didn't beat them in the league? Newcastle Man United

Leeds Charlton

Which of these individuals was named PFA Players' Player of the Year? Ruud van Nistelrooy Freddie Ljungberg

Robert Pires Ryan Giggs