Monday 25 May, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2001-02 season?

The year when Arsene Wenger guided Arsenal to the double for the second time.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 25 May 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,160 Views No Comments
Which of these players finished the season as top scorer?
Thierry Henry
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Ruud van Nistelrooy
Alan Shearer
Arsenal won the title, but who finished second?
Man United
Liverpool

Newcastle
Leeds
Which of these teams were not relegated?
Ipswich Town
Derby County

Leicester City
Sunderland
Which of these Irish players did not make the PFA Team of the Year?
Roy Keane
Shay Given

Damien Duff
Steve Finnan
Which of these high-profile signings attracted the biggest fee?
Sol Campbell
Frank Lampard

Diego Forlan
Robbie Keane
On 29 September, a famous clash between Man United and Tottenham took place. What was the final score?
4-2
5-3

4-3
4-4
Tony Adams captained Arsenal as they triumphed. How many league titles did he win with the Gunners in total?
2
3

4
5
Arsenal lost just three games all season. Which of these teams didn't beat them in the league?
Newcastle
Man United

Leeds
Charlton
Which of these individuals was named PFA Players' Player of the Year?
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Freddie Ljungberg

Robert Pires
Ryan Giggs
Which of these teams finished the highest in the table?
Blackburn Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United
Aston Villa
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

