Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2002-03 season?
Looking back at the year when Man United prevailed yet again.
Man United triumphed ultimately. How many Premier League titles had they won come the end of the season?
6
7
8
9
United and Arsenal comprised the top two, but who finished third?
Liverpool
Chelsea
Newcastle
Everton
Which of these teams didn't get relegated?
West Ham
Bolton
West Brom
Sunderland
Which of these players finished as top scorer?
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Thierry Henry
Michael Owen
Alan Shearer
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Stephen Carr
Roy Keane
Robbie Keane
Gary Kelly
A 16-year-old Wayne Rooney became the then-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored a late winner against which team?
Tottenham
Man United
Arsenal
Liverpool
Which of these players was named the PFA Young Player of the Year?
John O'Shea
Jermaine Jenas
Jermain Defoe
Scott Parker
Who was Leeds manager by the end of that season?
David O'Leary
George Graham
Terry Venables
Peter Reid
Arsenal equalled a top-flight record of 14 consecutive wins, but failed to surpass it against which team?
Everton
West Ham
Man United
Liverpool
Which of these high-profile Middlesbrough signings attracted the biggest fee?
George Boateng
Massimo Maccarone
Juninho Paulista
Michael Ricketts
