Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2002-03 season?

Man United triumphed ultimately. How many Premier League titles had they won come the end of the season? 6 7

8 9

United and Arsenal comprised the top two, but who finished third? Liverpool Chelsea

Newcastle Everton

Which of these teams didn't get relegated? West Ham Bolton

West Brom Sunderland

Which of these players finished as top scorer? Ruud van Nistelrooy Thierry Henry

Michael Owen Alan Shearer

Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year? Stephen Carr Roy Keane

Robbie Keane Gary Kelly

A 16-year-old Wayne Rooney became the then-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored a late winner against which team? Tottenham Man United

Arsenal Liverpool

Which of these players was named the PFA Young Player of the Year? John O'Shea Jermaine Jenas

Jermain Defoe Scott Parker

Who was Leeds manager by the end of that season? David O'Leary George Graham

Terry Venables Peter Reid

Arsenal equalled a top-flight record of 14 consecutive wins, but failed to surpass it against which team? Everton West Ham

Man United Liverpool