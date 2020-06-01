This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2002-03 season?

Looking back at the year when Man United prevailed yet again.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 1 Jun 2020, 7:00 AM
Man United triumphed ultimately. How many Premier League titles had they won come the end of the season?
6
7

8
9
United and Arsenal comprised the top two, but who finished third?
Liverpool
Chelsea

Newcastle
Everton
Which of these teams didn't get relegated?
West Ham
Bolton

West Brom
Sunderland
Which of these players finished as top scorer?
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Thierry Henry

Michael Owen
Alan Shearer
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Stephen Carr
Roy Keane

Robbie Keane
Gary Kelly
A 16-year-old Wayne Rooney became the then-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored a late winner against which team?
Tottenham
Man United

Arsenal
Liverpool
Which of these players was named the PFA Young Player of the Year?
John O'Shea
Jermaine Jenas

Jermain Defoe
Scott Parker
Who was Leeds manager by the end of that season?
David O'Leary
George Graham

Terry Venables
Peter Reid
Arsenal equalled a top-flight record of 14 consecutive wins, but failed to surpass it against which team?
Everton
West Ham

Man United
Liverpool
Which of these high-profile Middlesbrough signings attracted the biggest fee?
George Boateng
Massimo Maccarone

Juninho Paulista
Michael Ricketts
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
