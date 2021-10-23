Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 23 October 2021
Advertisement

Record-breaking Rachael Blackmore pleased to be back in action at Galway

Blackmore made her comeback aboard Balko Des Flos.

By Press Association Saturday 23 Oct 2021, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 579 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5582855
Rachael Blackmore (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rachael Blackmore (file pic).
Rachael Blackmore (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

RACHAEL BLACKMORE WAS thrilled to be back in action at Galway, despite finishing a distant 11th aboard Balko Des Flos in the W.B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle.

The Grand National-winning rider had been off the track since July 16, when she sustained a fractured ankle and picked up a hip injury in a fall at Killarney.

Blackmore made her comeback on Saturday, teaming up with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Balko Des Flos – the horse she had beaten by six and a half lengths when recording her landmark Aintree success aboard Minella Times back in April.

The 10-year-old was making his seasonal bow and never looked like striking a meaningful blow, eventually being beaten over 71 lengths by 11-4 favourite Jiving Jerry, but Blackmore was just pleased to be back on track.

She said: “It is great to be back and I got a lovely horse to come back on.

“I feel good, have been riding out a few weeks now and I’m looking forward to getting going now and kicking on.

“He will definitely improve for the run and his future will be cross-country races and Aintree and so on, but it was lovely to start him back.

“It was good to get him going.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Irish rider enjoyed a landmark campaign last season, becoming the first female to take the top jockey title at the Cheltenham Festival, where her six-winner haul included no less than five Grade Ones with Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle the highlight.

Blackmore then raised the bar again as she was the first female rider to take Grand National, while also finishing second again to Paul Townend in the Irish jockeys’ championship.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie