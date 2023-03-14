Fairytale Cheltenham win for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore with Honeysuckle

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes on day one of the Cheltenham Festival when Honeysuckle brought the curtain down on her phenomenal career with an emotional victory in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

The sparkle of Henry de Bromhead’s superstar had seemingly been on the wane this term and the decision was made to return the dual Champion Hurdle heroine to the race she first announced herself in at the Festival for her swansong.

And the nine-year-old did not let her adoring public down by showing all the qualities that have made her one of the most loved and admired mares of the modern era.

"We all wish a very special kid could be here today but he's watching down on us."



🗣️ A joyous @rachaelblackmor celebrates her win and pays tribute to the late Jack De Bromhead. #CheltenhamFestival | #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/OQMGGkOf4Q — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2023

Sent off the 9-4 joint-favourite, ever-loyal jockey Rachael Blackmore had Honeysuckle positioned in second throughout tracking the front-running Love Envoi and although the pack swarmed as the field made their way down the hill, the order remained the same until after the last.

With Love Envoi refusing to lie down, the brave mare Honeysuckle responded to every urging of her rider to gallop up the Cheltenham hill one more time, going to the bottom of the well and digging deep to edge her way to a titanic one-and-a-half-length triumph.

The victory gave her a fourth victory at the Festival and she signs off as one of the all-time greats having won 17 of her 19 career starts.