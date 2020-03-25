Racing Post halts publication for first time in paper's history

THE RACING POST has reacted to the suspension of racing in Britain and Ireland by halting publication of its print edition for the first time in its 34-year history.

With stringent social distancing measures causing racing in Britain and Ireland to be cancelled, editor Tom Kerr says the paper has been left with no other choice.

“It is with great sadness I must announce that following Thursday’s edition the Racing Post will be temporarily suspending publication”, read a statement. “Unfortunately, with racing in Britain and Ireland halted, betting shops closed, and our governments urging everyone to stay at home as much as possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we have been left with no other choice. “

While the outlet will continue to publish on their website and app, a number of staff are being temporarily laid off until the publication resumes upon racing’s return.

“Sadly, some of our team are being temporarily stood down, utilising the job retention scheme announced by the government, until the paper returns”, read Kerr’s statement.

He continued: “At some point in the coming weeks or months, when the worst of this disease has passed, horseracing will resume. When racing is back, the Racing Post newspaper will be back as well, filled with all the wit, wisdom, data and analysis that you expect from us.

“It is important in these dark days to remember that better times will come again. In Thursday’s edition, our writers have picked out the stars of the sport who will keep them looking forward in the weeks to come. We can’t wait to see them, and we can’t wait to see you again too.

“In the meantime, I wish all our readers the very best. Please do continue to join us online, but above all: stay safe, stay healthy and stay home.”