This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City fan given five-year ban for racially abusing Sterling

The 58-year-old man abused the forward during a Premier League match against Bournemouth in December 2018.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Jan 2020, 9:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,862 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4961658
Raheem Sterling.
Raheem Sterling.
Raheem Sterling.

A MANCHESTER CITY fan has been banned from attending football matches for five years after pleading guilty to racially abusing Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry, 58, was sentenced by Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday after he abused Sterling during a Premier League match against Bournemouth in December 2018.

Baldry, who told the court that he regretted his actions, was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

The court was told that Sterling did not hear Baldry’s comments during the game, but the fan was reported to police by a fellow supporter who did hear the remarks. 

“It was disgusting in this day and age that this was going on. I was shocked and offended and felt sick to my stomach when I heard it,” the supporter’s witness statement said. 

James McConell, a friend of Baldry’s, also pleaded guilty to racially abusing Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings and stewards, and will also carry out 200 hours of community service.

Judge John Temperely told Baldry: “The kind of language used by you and [your] co-accused risks wider public disorder in matches and could encourage others to behave in the same way.”

The two fans’ sentences come one day after a fan in Italy was handed a five-year ban from all sporting events after his racist abuse of Brescia striker Mario Balotelli.

The 38-year-old, who was not named, was given the ban after Balotelli reported hearing monkey chants from the stands during Brescia’s match at Hellas Verona on 3 November. 

Balotelli and Sterling have each been the victim of racial abuse from fans on multiple occasions, with both players outspoken about a problem that has become widespread in football. 

Just last weekend, Brescia’s game at Lazio was stopped after the half-hour mark following monkey chants from sections of the Lazio supporters.

“Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism,” read a post from Balotelli on Instagram following the match. 

Sterling has also become a leading voice in the fight against racism.

“The people doing it need to wake up and understand it’s a new era and discrimination is not something anybody should face,” Sterling said in an interview with Sky Sports in September.

“We need to grow up as a society and realise we’re only out here doing our jobs. We are human beings and we have feelings.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie