This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was hard for me to see Gomez get booed' - Sterling hits out at England fans

The Manchester City star was dropped from the English squad over a clash between the pair.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 11:16 PM
29 minutes ago 1,580 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4892617
Gomez was booed by fans during their clash with Montenegro.
Image: Tim Goode
Gomez was booed by fans during their clash with Montenegro.
Gomez was booed by fans during their clash with Montenegro.
Image: Tim Goode

RAHEEM STERLING CRITICISED a section of England fans for booing Joe Gomez during Thursday’s 7-0 win over Montenegro in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Gomez was jeered when introduced in the second half at Wembley, where England’s dominant victory booked their place at next year’s tournament.

The Liverpool defender was involved in a clash with Sterling leading up to the encounter, with the Manchester City star dropped by England after the incident.

Sterling was unhappy with the England fans who targeted Gomez, saying the 22-year-old had done nothing wrong.

“To all the England fans, I wanted to leave things at [sic] it was but tonight I have to speak again,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault.

“Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.

“I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence. I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one.”

England’s win was their sixth in seven Group A matches as they sealed a spot at Euro 2020 in what was the nation’s 1,000th game.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick against Montenegro, to go with efforts from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and an Aleksandar Sofranac own goal.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie