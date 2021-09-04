Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 4 September 2021
Advertisement

Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing positive for Covid-19

Raikkonen will be replaced in Zandvoort by Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver Robert Kubica.

By AFP Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 9:51 AM
1 hour ago 528 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5540384
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FINNISH DRIVER KIMI Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, his Alfa Romeo team and the race organisers announced on Saturday.

The 2007 world champion, 41, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, will be replaced in Zandvoort by Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver Robert Kubica.

“Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery,” the Alfa Romeo team tweeted.

Polish driver Kubica, 36, won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2008 but his career was severely hampered following a crash during the Andorra Rally in 2011 in which his right forearm was partially severed.

“Robert has been reserve driver… since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team’s C41 in three practice sessions this year,” Alfa Romeo said.

“With 97 Formula One starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula One machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

With Raikkonen needing a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock, his participation in next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza is also in doubt.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie