Hasenhuttl signs new 4-year Southampton deal

SOUTHAMPTON BOSS Ralph Hasenhuttl has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 52-year-old was appointed at St Mary’s in December 2018 and has proved a popular appointment, turning around his side’s fortunes after a 9-0 home defeat to Leicester in October.

Saints chief executive Martin Semmens said: “From day one, Ralph has had a positive impact on the club, everyone within it and our fans.

“He joined our club at a time when strong leadership was needed to drive the club forward. This he delivered, but it was the clarity of vision that has ultimately led us to this point.”

Hasenhuttl arrived at St Mary’s to replace Mark Hughes, who was dismissed in December 2018 with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League table.

Despite the Leicester embarrassment, there were few calls for Hasenhuttl’s head, and the club entered the coronavirus lockdown in 14th place in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Hasenhuttl said: “This, for me, was a simple decision. Simple because of the relationship that I have built with the club, the players and the fans, and also because of the relationship they have built with me too.

“I said when I arrived at the club that we were at the beginning of a long journey, and also a journey that would bring emotion and hopefully enjoyment. We have already had some moments where we could celebrate together, and some that have been emotional and also challenging.

“The way we have handled this together as a group of people has been incredible for me, and I believe we now have strong foundations here that can allow us to take the next steps in our progress as a team.

“For me, this is an important step in the journey. My players, our staff, and of course the supporters must understand my commitment to this club and to what we are trying to build together.

“We value the same philosophies, and this is a big part of why I want to stay here, and I hope we can share in some very successful moments moving forward.”