Celtic’s title celebrations on hold after Rangers come back to beat Dundee

Rangers 5-2 Dundee

RANGERS PROLONGED THEIR Scottish Premiership title race with Celtic after recovering from a rocky start to beat Dundee 5-2 at Ibrox.

Tony Docherty’s men needed a win to stay in the hunt for European football and they took a 2-0 lead inside 40 minutes through defenders Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales.

Rangers winger Ross McCausland pulled a goal back just before the interval and striker Cyriel Dessers headed in an equaliser seven minutes after the break.

Todd Cantwell’s spectacular effort from wide on the touchline after 66 minutes beat goalkeeper Jon McCracken and went in off the post, albeit it looked like an intended cross.

Substitute Scott Wright knocked in a fourth late on and curled in another in added time but Rangers’ title fate – all-but sealed with a 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday – could be confirmed in less than 24 hours.

Leaders Celtic are three points clear of their city rivals, who have only one game left, and can clinch their third successive title against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night while Dundee’s defeat means fifth-placed St Mirren secured European football.