Rangers to face St Joseph's in Europa League qualifying

RANGERS WILL FACE Gibraltarian side St Joseph’s in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

St Joseph’s beat nine-man Prishtina 2-0 in Tuesday’s second leg to progress through the preliminary rounds with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

But Rangers do not know when the first leg of their qualifier will take place as St Joseph’s local rivals Europa may also advance, with their match against Sant Julia not taking place until Thursday.

Only one stadium is able to host UEFA-approved fixtures in Gibraltar, so Steven Gerrard’s side must wait another couple of days before they can finalise travel plans for their first competitive match of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The second leg will take place at Ibrox on July 18.

The Scottish side are on course then to face Cork City in the Europa League qualifying stages.

The Leesiders will face Gerrard’s team should both teams advance from their respective assignments in the opening round.

City are due to face the winners of the preliminary round meeting of Progrès Niederkorn (Luxembourg) and Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales).

John Cotter’s side are currently seventh in the Premier Division after a difficult start to the season.

