This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers to face St Joseph's in Europa League qualifying

The Scottish side are on course to face Cork City should both they and the Premier Division side win their opening round fixtures.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 11:01 PM
52 minutes ago 2,831 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4707723
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

RANGERS WILL FACE Gibraltarian side St Joseph’s in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

St Joseph’s beat nine-man Prishtina 2-0 in Tuesday’s second leg to progress through the preliminary rounds with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

But Rangers do not know when the first leg of their qualifier will take place as St Joseph’s local rivals Europa may also advance, with their match against Sant Julia not taking place until Thursday.

Only one stadium is able to host UEFA-approved fixtures in Gibraltar, so Steven Gerrard’s side must wait another couple of days before they can finalise travel plans for their first competitive match of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The second leg will take place at Ibrox on July 18.

The Scottish side are on course then to face Cork City in the Europa League qualifying stages.

The Leesiders will face Gerrard’s team should both teams advance from their respective assignments in the opening round.

City are due to face the winners of the preliminary round meeting of Progrès Niederkorn (Luxembourg) and Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales).

John Cotter’s side are currently seventh in the Premier Division after a difficult start to the season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie