Sunday 20 October, 2019
Rangers waste opportunity to go top as they're held by Hearts at Tynecastle

A win would have sent Steven Gerrard’s side back above Celtic – but Glenn Whelan and Jake Mulraney’s side spoiled the party.

By AFP Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 3:00 PM
Glenn Whelan fouls Alfredo Morelos.
Image: Jane Barlow
Glenn Whelan fouls Alfredo Morelos.
Glenn Whelan fouls Alfredo Morelos.
Image: Jane Barlow

RANGERS WASTED AN opportunity to return the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hearts.

Steven Gerrard’s side would have gone back above Celtic into first place with a win at Tynecastle.

But Hearts — with Ireland international Glenn Whelan in great form, and Dubliner Jake Mulraney also impressing — took a first-half lead through Japanese midfielder Ryotaro Meshino and although Alfredo Morelos equalised with his 15th goal of the season before the break, the Glasgow club couldn’t find a winner.

That meant Celtic held onto pole position — because they have scored more goals than Rangers — following their 6-0 thrashing of Ross County on Saturday.

Hearts did not have to wait long for the opener as Meshino expertly chipped in the rebound after Mulraney had been denied by visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor in the sixth minute.

The visitors almost hauled themselves level in the 34th minute when Steven Davis’ diving header from outside the box spun towards goal but it nestled into the side-netting.

Rangers continued to threaten and eventually got their reward in the 39th minute when Morelos coolly slotted in at the back post after Borna Barisic’s corner had been knocked down into his path by Nikola Katic.

Rangers asked plenty of questions of Hearts’ defence early in the second half, with Davis and Morelos both seeing efforts deflected behind before James Tavernier’s 61st-minute free-kick was blocked in the box.

There were huge cheers from the Rangers fans in the 62nd minute when winger Ryan Kent stepped off the bench to make his return from a hamstring injury.

Rangers felt they should have had a penalty when Scott Arfield’s path was blocked in the box following good build-up play between the Canada international, Kent and Morelos.

Hearts goalkeeper Joel Pereira made a smart save to keep out Connor Goldson’s header in the 80th minute as Rangers stepped up their search for a winner.

The home side could have won it late on when Christophe Berra nodded towards goal in added time but it was straight at McGregor.

© – AFP 2019   

About the author:

About the author
AFP

