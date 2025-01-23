Bruno Fernandes rescues Man United against Rangers

BRUNO FERNANDES marked his 50th Europa League appearance with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a 2-1 win over Rangers to move closer to the round of 16.

After Cyriel Dessers levelled in the 88th minute, Fernandes popped up with a crucial strike that will come as a huge relief to Ruben Amorim, days after a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton caused him to suggest this is “maybe” the worst side in the club’s history before walking back on those remarks on Wednesday.

United had seen a first-half header from Matthijs De Ligt controversially ruled out but led through a bizarre own goal from their former back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland, who made good saves to deny Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, and Manuel Ugarte, but punched Christian Eriksen’s corner into his net.

The win moves United up to fourth in the standings, two clear of the cut-off for the top eight places.

But Rangers, who at least scored against United for the first time in five meetings, dropped to 13th, with the play-offs looming large.

Altay Bayindir got his first European start for United with Andre Onana on the bench after making a horrible error on Sunday, while Toby Collyer made his European debut. There was still no place in the squad for Marcus Rashford as Amorim named only nine substitutes.

United were quicker to settle against a Rangers side missing eight players, but the visitors threatened out of nowhere in the ninth minute when Collyer was caught in possession. Hamza Igamane’s pass put Nicolas Raskin through on goal, only for the Belgian to get the ball caught under his feet.

Moments later, Rangers skipper James Tavernier dispossessed Diogo Dalot and lifted the ball in for Ridvan Yilmaz but his volley was palmed away by Bayindir.

United had their first real sight of goal in the 23rd minute when Dalot’s low cross was deflected into the path of Alejandro Garnacho, whose fierce drive took a flick off Raskin to go over.

From the resulting corner, United thought they had scored as De Ligt headed in Diallo’s cross, but referee Erik Lambrechts blew for a foul on Robin Propper, a soft decision that infuriated Old Trafford.

Diallo, who had a largely unremarkable loan spell with Rangers in 2022, looked United’s brightest spark and should have put them ahead in the 36th minute, denied by a smart save from Butland after being played in by Fernandes, before the Rangers keeper blocked a thunderbolt from Martinez.

Both managers made changes at the break, with Harry Maguire replacing De Ligt, while Philippe Clement’s injury problems continued as youngsters Ross McCausland and Bailey Rice were sent on for Connor Barron and Leon Balogun.

The changes worked for United. Seven minutes after the restart Garnacho pulled the ball back for Fernandes, whose goalbound shot was deflected over by Propper.

Eriksen sent in an inswinging corner and Butland, who never made an appearance during a six-month loan spell at Old Trafford in 2023, went to punch it but the ball skidded off his glove and in.

United seized control as Rangers faded. Garnacho turned Diallo’s cross onto the post before Maguire somehow sent a free header wide from Eriksen’s free-kick and Butland got down to keep out Ugarte’s header at his near post.

Rangers looked all but out of it, but threatened in the 83rd minute when Rice scooped a ball into the box and fellow substitute Cyriel Dessers lifted it over Bayindir but saw it strike the outside of the post.

Moments later they were level. Maguire failed to deal with a long ball from Tavernier and a grateful Dessers lashed in, but there was one final twist to come as Martinez sent a ball into the box and Fernandes arrived to fire home.