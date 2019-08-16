This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rangers snap up Leicester midfielder on loan

Wales international Andy King is set to link up with Steven Gerrard’s side.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Aug 2019, 9:23 AM
1 hour ago 2,939 Views 5 Comments
Leicester City midfielder Andy King.
LEICESTER CITY MIDFIELDER Andy King has joined Rangers on loan, both clubs have announced.

King will spend the 2019-20 campaign with the Glasgow side having fallen out of favour with the Foxes.

The midfielder made 25 appearances as Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015-16 and he then helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

King becomes Rangers’ 10th signing of the transfer window, following players including Steven Davis, Brandon Barker and Sheyi Ojo to Ibrox.

The 30-year-old was present as Rangers beat Midtjylland on Thursday to reach the Europa League play-off round.

Gerrard’s men will next take on Polish side Legia Warsaw for a place in the competition’s group stage.

