Day of drama sees Tim Shoreman sprint to stage victory in Rás Tailteann

TIM SHOREMAN BACKED up his Stage One win in some style as he sprinted to a second victory in Stage Three of the 2025 Rás Tailteann.

Shoreman (Wheelbase/Cabtech/Castelli) came out on top on a dramatic day of attacks and high-speed action across the Wild Atlantic Way as the peloton tackled a demanding 164km route from Cong to Miltown Malbay.

The stage began wet and fast, with the peloton covering 133.5km in just three hours — an average of 44.5km/h — as they passed through Athenry, Kinvara, and the Burren Lowlands.

Multiple riders attempted to break clear, including Dean Harvey (Team Ireland), who bridged to the breakaway on the road to Ardrahan.

George Peden (Team PB Performance) and Evan Keane (Pinergy-Orwell) were among early chasers, while Cormac McGeough (Canel’s – Java) was forced to drop back for a bike change.

The race exploded on Corkscrew Hill, where Harvey surged clear and crested the climb first. Despite this aggression, he was caught after Corkscrew, and a lead group of around 60 riders reformed heading towards Lisdoonvarna and the Doonagore Cross climb.

Jude Taylor led the way over the top, followed by Adam Lewis, Jamie Meehan, and Odhran Doogan.

The race continued along the stunning but foggy Cliffs of Moher, where Adam Lewis took top points in the final KOM of the day, ahead of Jamie Meehan, Danylo Riwnyj, Odhran Doogan, Pau Doménech Callau, and Will Tidball.

With 15km to go, the tension rose. Yellow jersey Odhran Doogan (Cycling Ulster) marked every move, but attacks kept coming — notably from George Peden, who briefly held a 13-second advantage before being reeled in.

As the race surged into Miltown Malbay, the final sprint loomed where Shoreman showed his strength to take his second victory in three days.