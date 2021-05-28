Erasmus: 'A Lions match is almost like a World Cup final'

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS compared the three-test series between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions to a World Cup final in terms of status.

The much-hyped tour is finally going ahead after a year of speculation regarding its viability in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, each of the tour games, including the test series will take place behind closed doors. Nonetheless, Erasmus is relieved his players will get the chance to experience the drama of being involved against the British and Irish tourists.

“We would love there to be crowds but we are delighted the series is going ahead because some players wouldn’t have the opportunity to play them,” said South African director of rugby, Erasmus, at a media briefing today.

“It is a once-in-12-years thing. We didn’t want them to miss out on the opportunity, we didn’t want it (a Lions tour) to be off the table for 12 years.

“When you get to play the British and Irish Lions, it is almost like a World Cup final. It happens so rarely.”

After the Lions players got vaccinated on Wednesday, Erasmus is keen for each of his squad members to also receive a vaccine.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The Springboks squad, management and the wider group have either been vaccinated or are in the process of doing so,” he said. “The British and Irish Lions side have been vaccinated so the logical thing is to protect ourselves from an outbreak. We will certainly try and vaccinate everyone before we go into a hard bubble.”

The tour starts on 3 July with a game between the Emirates Lions before the first test takes place on 24 July.