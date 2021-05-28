BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Erasmus: 'A Lions match is almost like a World Cup final'

The test series begins on 24 July between the world champion Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.

By Garry Doyle Friday 28 May 2021, 2:32 PM
11 minutes ago 117 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5450988
Rassie Erasmus is set for the Lions tour.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Rassie Erasmus is set for the Lions tour.
Rassie Erasmus is set for the Lions tour.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RASSIE ERASMUS HAS compared the three-test series between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions to a World Cup final in terms of status.

The much-hyped tour is finally going ahead after a year of speculation regarding its viability in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, each of the tour games, including the test series will take place behind closed doors. Nonetheless, Erasmus is relieved his players will get the chance to experience the drama of being involved against the British and Irish tourists.

“We would love there to be crowds but we are delighted the series is going ahead because some players wouldn’t have the opportunity to play them,” said South African director of rugby, Erasmus, at a media briefing today.

“It is a once-in-12-years thing. We didn’t want them to miss out on the opportunity, we didn’t want it (a Lions tour) to be off the table for 12 years.

“When you get to play the British and Irish Lions, it is almost like a World Cup final. It happens so rarely.”

After the Lions players got vaccinated on Wednesday, Erasmus is keen for each of his squad members to also receive a vaccine.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The Springboks squad, management and the wider group have either been vaccinated or are in the process of doing so,” he said. “The British and Irish Lions side have been vaccinated so the logical thing is to protect ourselves from an outbreak. We will certainly try and vaccinate everyone before we go into a hard bubble.”

The tour starts on 3 July with a game between the Emirates Lions before the first test takes place on 24 July.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie