This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career

Lazio have confirmed the departure of Ravel Morrison, with the 26-year-old joining Swedish outfit Ostersunds.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 6:28 PM
26 minutes ago 680 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4494490
Ravel Morrison playing for Manchester United in 2011
Ravel Morrison playing for Manchester United in 2011
Ravel Morrison playing for Manchester United in 2011

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED starlet Ravel Morrison has joined Swedish club Ostersunds after his departure from Lazio was confirmed.

The prodigiously talented Morrison was considered a major prospect at Old Trafford early in his career but has since struggled to realise his potential at clubs including West Ham.

Lazio signed Morrison in 2015 but he never started a Serie A game for the club, spending time on loan at QPR and in Mexico with Atlas.

The 26-year-old will now embark on the next chapter of an increasingly nomadic career after agreeing to a deal with Ostersunds that runs to the end of June.

“It’s a fantastic signing for us. David Webb, our technical director, has done a fantastic job,” Ostersunds coach Ian Burchnall told the club’s website. 

“He has trained with us for a while and we have talked to him about his career and what he wants. It feels great that he is now our player.

“He lacks match training now, he has not played matches since last summer, but I am convinced that he is 100% ready for the start of the Allsvenskan [in March].

“He’s definitely a matchwinner. Now we will help him become a really good football player here at Ostersunds.”

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Bale in danger of missing Clasico over ‘provocative’ Atleti celebration

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    HURLING
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    Watch Fitzgibbon Cup hurling semi-final live: Mary Immaculate v NUI Galway
    Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    ENGLAND
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie