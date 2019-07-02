Ex-Man United academy star Ravel Morrison training with Premier League new boys

Morrison has failed to settle at several clubs -- both in England and further afield.

Morrison has failed to settle at several clubs -- both in England and further afield.

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED prospect Ravel Morrison is training with Sheffield United and could be a “good fit” for the newly-promoted Premier League club, according to manager Chris Wilder.

Morrison showed outstanding talent as a youngster at Old Trafford, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2011 alongside Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, but he left the club in 2012 to join West Ham.

Following an initial loan spell at Birmingham, the midfielder displayed his technical ability on his return to London, scoring a memorable solo goal against Tottenham at White Hart Lane in October 2013.

He would, however, fall out of favour with the Hammers and eventually made a permanent move to Lazio in 2015, but failed to show his full potential in Serie A. Morrison left the Italian capital to join Ostersund on a sixth-month contract in February this year but is now looking for a new team after that deal came to an end.

And with rumours having emerged of Sheffield United’s interest in the 26-year-old, the Blades have now confirmed he will join them on their pre-season trip to Portugal.

We will talk and see how it goes. It could be a good fit for both. We’ll see how it goes,” United’s manager Wilder told the club’s official media channels.

The south Yorkshire club secured their return to the top flight last season after finishing second in the Championship.

Wilder received widespread praise for leading his side to promotion despite having a significantly smaller transfer budget at his disposal in comparison to other clubs in the league.

A move to Bramall Lane would see Morrison return to England for the first time since a loan spell at Queens Park Rangers in 2017.

Should he impress enough to earn a contract with the Sheffield club, the playmaker could potentially face Manchester United when Wilder’s team host the Red Devils on 23 November.

The former Cardiff loanee has also been training with England international Lingard ahead of the new season and posted a photo of himself posing alongside his fellow United academy graduate on Instagram.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!