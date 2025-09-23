'Sonic and Knuckles' score doubles as Detroit Lions run over Baltimore Ravens on the road

THE DETROIT LIONS produced a rampant defensive display to help set up a 38-30 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a heavyweight NFL showdown on Monday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked seven times as the Lions bottled up the potent Baltimore offence to improve to 2-1 for the season.

The Lions offence also impressed, with their running-back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery — known affectionately as Sonic and Knuckles due to their different running styles — rushing for two touchdowns each to silence the Baltimore home crowd.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff came up big, throwing for 202 yards from 20-of-28 passes with no interceptions.

The Ravens meanwhile were left ruing their inability to escape Detroit’s suffocating defensive pressure, which also saw the home side cough up two costly fumbles.

“They were incredible,” Goff said of the Lions’ defense. “They were forcing turnovers, and to be honest we didn’t capitalize great on the turnovers, but we did enough to win. I thought our defense was stellar.”

An entertaining first half saw both offenses go toe-to-toe, with the Lions striking first on the opening drive.

Goff was smoothly into his passing rhythm, making completions of 24 yards and 19 yards to receiver Jameson Williams to move Detroit upfield.

An 11-play, 67-yard drive culminated with Gibbs barreling over from close range for a touchdown.

The Ravens were quick to respond though, hitting back on the next possession thanks to Derrick Henry’s 28-yard touchdown run.

The Lions reclaimed the lead in the second quarter, after another superb Goff-led drive.

The Detroit quarterback marshalled his offense 98 yards upfield to set up Montgomery for a close range touchdown.

Detroit’s defense then produced a huge goal-line stand to deny Baltimore from first and goal, forcing a fumble from Jackson on fourth down.

The Ravens did eventually draw level just before half-time with Rashod Bateman collecting a short pass to level it at 14-14 with 24 seconds remaining.

Baltimore took the lead early in the third quarter when Jackson connected with Mark Andrews in the end zone, but Detroit rattled off touchdowns from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Gibbs to go 28-21 up.

After swapping field goals, Detroit effectively iced the game when Montgomery rushed 31 yards for his second touchdown to make it 38-24 with 1min 42sec remaining, before Andrews grabbed a late consolation.

