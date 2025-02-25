Sarsfields club pay tribute after the passing of former Cork hurler Ray Ryan

THE SARSFIELD HURLING club have paid tribute to former Cork player Ray Ryan after the ‘heartbreaking news’ of his ‘unexpected passing’.

Ryan was a member of the Cork senior hurling squad across the 2009-11 period, starting in the 2010 All-Ireland senior quarter-final against Antrim, and coming on as sub in three other games in that year’s championship.

He was part of a hugely successful Sarsfields side, winning four Cork senior medals (2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014), while lining out at centre-back in all four final victories.

A brother of Cork senior hurling manager Pat, Ray was a member of An Garda Síochána.

The Sarsfields club paid tribute to their current minor manager and club stalwart.

The Sarsfields statement reads:

“It is with heavy hearts that we at Sarsfields Hurling Club must share the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of our Minor Manager and club stalwart, Ray Ryan.

“His loss has left an immense void not only within our club, but also within Glanmire Football Club and the wider Glanmire community.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Aisling, his beautiful children, the Ryan family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Ray’s unwavering dedication and passion for the game, as well as his kindness and commitment to our club will forever be remembered.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Ray Ryan, pictured in action for Sarsfields. Neil Danton / INPHO Neil Danton / INPHO / INPHO