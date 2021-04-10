Real Madrid edge thrilling Clasico to go top of La Liga

Barcelona's Lionel Messi in what might be his last Clasico.

REAL MADRID CLIMBED to the top of La Liga on Saturday after Karim Benzema’s flicked finish helped them claim a thrilling 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a wild Clasico at Valdebebas.

Benzema’s superb piece of skill and a deflected Toni Kroos free-kick put Madrid in charge and while Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for Barca, they fell to defeat in what could be Lionel Messi’s final appearance in this fixture.

