Real Madrid agree deal with Chelsea for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella – reports

CHELSEA HAVE REACHED an agreement to let left-back Marc Cucurella join Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £51.8m (€60.02 million), according to reports.

Cucurella is currently in the United States with Spain for the World Cup and expected to feature in Monday’s opener with Cape Verde, but looks likely to not return to west London at the conclusion of the tournament and instead continue his career under José Mourinho in La Liga.

Advertisement

Left-back Cucurella (27) signed for Chelsea in 2022 from Brighton and flourished under Enzo Maresca, but spoke out against the Premier League club in March, blaming their recent struggles on the Italian’s departure and criticising the policy of signing young players.

Catalunya-born Cucurella started his career at Real Madrid’s bitter rivals Barcelona, but made only one appearance for the club in the Copa del Rey before a spell at Getafe transformed his career.

Two years at Getafe alerted Brighton to the services of the attacking full-back and Cucurella was snapped up by Chelsea after only one season in the Premier League.

Cucurella moved to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth a reported £60m (€69.52 million) and has made 163 appearances, but looks set to leave after a verbal agreement for his departure was reportedly reached with Real Madrid.