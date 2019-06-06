This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid 'agree deal in principle' to sign €100m-man Hazard

The Belgian has been strongly linked with Spanish giants this season.

By Cian Roche Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 4:02 PM
Eden Hazard looks set to join Real Madrid.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Eden Hazard looks set to join Real Madrid.
Eden Hazard looks set to join Real Madrid.
Image: Bradley Collyer

REAL MADRID LOOK set to complete the signing of Chelsea star Eden Hazard after agreeing a ‘deal in principle’ for the €100m-rated (£88.5m) forward.

The Belgian had been strongly linked with the Spanish giants this season and, according to widespread reports today, that transfer appears to be nearing completion.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille after the London club lifted the Champions League for the first time in their history in 2012.

During his time with the Blues, he has made 245 appearances and scored 85 goals, the final two of which appear to have come in their Europa League win over Arsenal late last month.

Hazard had remained coy over his future toward the end of this season, but in a post-match interview with BT Sport following the final triumph in Baku, Hazard indicated it would be his last appearance for the club, saying: “I think it is a goodbye.”

An announcement by Real Madrid heralding his arrival is now set to be made in the coming days.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said following the Europa League final: “I knew that Eden wanted to leave, of course.

“But, as I said in every press conference, I wanted to respect his decision. And now I have to speak to my club.”

Chelsea look set to lose their best player and will need to ensure they hang on to their remaining talent with a two-window transfer ban set to be imposed on the club.

Hazard had one year remaining on his Chelsea contract.

He will now become part of Zinedine Zidane’s team as the Madrid legend looks to rebuild his squad following a turbulent, trophy-less season which included the appointment of three separate managers.

