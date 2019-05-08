This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No replacing Hazard if he goes as Chelsea's transfer ban is largely upheld

The Blues will still be allowed to signed domestic players under the age of 16, but can’t sign senior players until the summer of 2020.

By AFP Wednesday 8 May 2019, 1:08 PM
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

THE BAN ON Chelsea signing players over the next two transfer windows remained largely in place after Fifa issued their ruling on the London club’s appeal on Wednesday.

In February, the Blues were banned from signing players for their men’s teams for the next two transfer windows after being found guilty by FIFA’s disciplinary committee of breaching regulations relating to the recruitment of minors.

Chelsea denied any wrongdoing and appealed.

On Wednesday, the governing body of world soccer announced that its appeal committee had “decided to partially uphold the appeal”.

The committee lifted part of the ban, but only for players under 16 who are not “international transfers and first registrations of foreign minor players”.

That means Chelsea will still not be able to sign male players over the age of 16 when the summer transfer window opens.

Chelsea had been eager to have the ban lifted, or suspended pending the appeal, so they could be in a position to sign a replacement for Belgium Eden Hazard, who is being touted as a possible €116 million transfer target for Real Madrid.

The ban does not apply to Chelsea’s women’s team.

The appeal committee also confirmed the fine of €526,000.

© — AFP 2019

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie