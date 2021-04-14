BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Liverpool apologise to Real Madrid after window of team bus smashed

The club has condemned the behaviour of those responsible, calling it ‘totally unacceptable and shameful.’

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 8:14 PM
44 minutes ago 2,954 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5409951
A photo showing the damage to a window on the Real Madrid team bus.
Image: PA
A photo showing the damage to a window on the Real Madrid team bus.
A photo showing the damage to a window on the Real Madrid team bus.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONDEMNED the smashing of a window in a Real Madrid team coach and apologised for any distress caused.

A club spokesman said the behaviour “of a few individuals” was “totally unacceptable and shameful”.

Hundreds of fans lined Anfield Road, very few wearing masks or observing social distancing, to greet both teams as they arrived for the Champions League quarter-final second leg with a number setting off flares and smoke cannisters.

When one of Real’s buses parked up at the Kop end of the ground after the team had disembarked, it was apparent one pane of a double-glazed window had been smashed and Liverpool staff were seen cleaning up a pile of broken glass on the ground with Merseyside Police officers in attendance.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening,” said a Liverpool spokesman.

“It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals. We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused.

“We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

It is not the first time the opposition coach has been damaged in the build-up to a match at Anfield.

Three years ago Manchester City’s bus was hit by bottles and flares, ahead of another Champions League last-eight clash.

It caused so much damage City had to call for a back-up bus to take the players home after their 3-0 defeat that night.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

On that occasion UEFA fined the club 20,000 euros (£17,000) for the damage as well as 6,000 euros (£5,200) for setting off fireworks and throwing objects.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie