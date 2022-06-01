Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

Real Madrid wave goodbye to 'legend of the club'

Isco’s contract expires at the end of the month and the 30-year-old is weighing up his next move.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 9:07 PM
1 hour ago 7,417 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5780847
Isco (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Isco (file pic).
Isco (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

REAL MADRID confirmed Isco’s departure on Wednesday and called the Spanish midfielder a “legend of the club”.

Isco’s contract expires at the end of the month and the 30-year-old is weighing up his next move. He has been linked with Real Betis and Sevilla.

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Francisco Alarcon ‘Isco’, who in these nine years in which he has defended our badge and our shirt has managed to become the legend of our club,” a club statement read.

“His football has left its mark on all the Madridistas who have shared with him this long road full of successes with great unforgettable moments.”

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga aged 21 and went on to win five Champions Leagues, three La Ligas and one Copa del Rey.

He made 353 appearances in his nine seasons for the club and played in four Champions League finals, including two as a starter, against Juventus in 2017 and Liverpool in 2018.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But Isco has been a fringe player in recent seasons and was not picked by Carlo Ancelotti to play a single minute of Real Madrid’s latest triumphant Champions League campaign.

On Monday, Isco wrote a farewell message on social media. He said: “After nine years I finish my time at the club that has made it possible for me to fulfil all the dreams I had when I was little.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie