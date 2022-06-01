Real Madrid wave goodbye to 'legend of the club'

REAL MADRID confirmed Isco’s departure on Wednesday and called the Spanish midfielder a “legend of the club”.

Isco’s contract expires at the end of the month and the 30-year-old is weighing up his next move. He has been linked with Real Betis and Sevilla.

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Francisco Alarcon ‘Isco’, who in these nine years in which he has defended our badge and our shirt has managed to become the legend of our club,” a club statement read.

“His football has left its mark on all the Madridistas who have shared with him this long road full of successes with great unforgettable moments.”

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga aged 21 and went on to win five Champions Leagues, three La Ligas and one Copa del Rey.

He made 353 appearances in his nine seasons for the club and played in four Champions League finals, including two as a starter, against Juventus in 2017 and Liverpool in 2018.

But Isco has been a fringe player in recent seasons and was not picked by Carlo Ancelotti to play a single minute of Real Madrid’s latest triumphant Champions League campaign.

On Monday, Isco wrote a farewell message on social media. He said: “After nine years I finish my time at the club that has made it possible for me to fulfil all the dreams I had when I was little.”